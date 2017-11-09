Arjun Tendulkar takes giant stride into Mumbai cricket, forces his way into U-19 team

New Delhi: Watching Arjun Tendulkar in Indian colours may not be a distant dream anymore as Sachin’s son is continuing his giant strides into Indian cricket and has now made his way into the Mumbai Under-19 squad.

Arjun, an all-rounder will play for the Mumbai U-19s in the upcoming JY Lele India Under-19 Invitational One-Day Tournament in Baroda.

He has previously represented Mumbai in U-14 and U-16 levels but making it to the U-19 team is being considered as a giant step in the career of the all-rounder.

Unlike his father, Arjun is a left arm seamer and a left-handed middle order batsman. He shot into limelight when he forced England wicket keeper Johnny Bairstow to go out of the nets after striking him on the foot with a superb yorker.

Arjun also spent time with the Indian Women’s cricket team during their World Cup campaign in England this year.

The JY Lele tournament is a U-19 level all India invitational tournament, slated to be played between September 16-23.

Arjun can even hope for a Mumbai Ranji berth if he manages to attract the selectors’ eyeballs in JY Lele tournament and he doesn’t have to look too far for an inspiration. Playing for Mumbai, India U-19 batsman Prithvi Shaw made headlines by becoming the youngest batsman to hit a century in Ranji Trophy semifinal last season, that too in debut at the of 17.

Mumbai Under-19 squad: Agni Chopra, Divyansh Saxena, Bhupen Lalwani, Anjdeep Lad, Sagar Chabaria, Shoeb Khan, Satyalaksha Jain, Vedant Murkar, Dhruv Brid, Tanush Kotian, Nakul Mehta, Farhan Kazi, Atharva Ankolekar, Abhimanyu Vashisht, Arjun Tendulkar, Saksham Parashar, Saksham Jha, Sylvester Dsouza.