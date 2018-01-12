Arjun Tendulkar shines on Australia debut

Arjun Tendulkar took a step further in his quest to become the next big thing in Indian cricket by impressing one and all with his all-round abilities in Australia.

The junior Tendulkar, who had already taken giant strides in age-group cricket in India, displayed his skills in Australia.

Playing in the Spirit of Cricket Global Challenge, Arjun scored 48 runs off just 27 balls and when his turn came with the ball, he sneered four wickets, including three in over in his full quota of four overs.

Representing the Cricketer’s Club of India, Arjun shined with both bat and ball in a T20 match against Hong Kong Cricket Club at the Bradman Oval.

The 18-year-old was ecstatic to play at the venue named after the Australian legend.

"I'm just so privileged to play on the ground named after the Bradman, it's unbelievable," Arjun was quoted as saying by abc.net.au on Thursday.

Interestingly, his father also made his name in international cricket on his first tour to Australia, scoring a superb hundred in Perth against an attack comprising of Craig McDermott.

But Arjun knows how to handle take care of the Tendulkar tag.

"I don't take that pressure, when I bowl I just hit the deck hard on every ball and when I bat just play my shots and choose which bowlers to take on and which bowlers not to," he said.

Arjun has been making waves in the Cooch Behar Trophy. Playing for Mumbai, the all-rounder took five-for as latest as last month against Railways to lead his side to victory. This was after his match winning performance against Madhya Pradesh.