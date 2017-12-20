Arjun Tendulkar claims five-for as Mumbai beat Railways

Mumbai: Batting great Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun, clicked with the ball for the third time in age- group cricket this season, his five-wicket haul paving the way for Mumbai's win over Railways in the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy.

Arjun had picked up a fifer against Madhya Pradesh three weeks ago and later picked up a four-for against Assam.

He had remained wicket-less in the first innings, returning figures of 0-23, but came back strongly in the second to take five wickets at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana in suburban Kandivili.

Arjun, a promising left-arm pacer, grabbed 5 for 44 in 11 overs as Mumbai bundled out Railways for 136 in their second innings to win the match by an innings and 103 runs.

Electing to bat, Mumbai had posted 389 courtesy a double century by Yashavi Bhupender Jaiswal in their first innings. They bowled out Railways for 150 with A Vashishtha taking eight wickets for 30 runs.

He picked the first four batsmen of Railways and then the ninth wicket to complete his five-for.