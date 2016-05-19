Apple CEO Tim Cook watches GL vs KKR match

Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook on Thursday got a taste of the IPL cricket tournament during the match between Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Thursday.Cook, who is touring India, came here this evening on the invitation from IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla."I had personally invited Cook to watch an IPL match and I am glad that he has accepted my invitation," Shukla said.Cook was seen enjoying the game while sitting alongside Shukla and Sanjay Dutt, who was recently released from prison.The Apple CEO is on a four-day visit to India where he is expected to meet a host of political leaders, industrialists and celebrities.The 55-year-old Cook landed in Mumbai and paid a visit to the famous Siddhivinayak Temple.Last night, he had also dropped in at a private party organised by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is also the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders.A lot of excitement was evident at the Green Park Stadium which hosted an IPL game for the first time. It was also the first time that a game was played under lights here.