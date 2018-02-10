Aparajith to lead TN in AP match in place of injured Shankar

New Delhi: Baba Aparajith has been named as the stand-in captain to lead the Tamil Nadu side for their match against Andra Pradesh at the TI Murugappa ground on Sunday.

The 23-year-old will take over from Vijay Shankar who is set to miss the clash due to injury, according to a media release from Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has called ion Malolan Rangarajan in the squad.

Despite a strong start with a win over Gujarat in the opening game, Tamil Nadu has been knocked out of the tournament after losing three encounters in a row.