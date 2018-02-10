 Aparajith to lead TN in AP match in place of injured Shankar
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • SPORTS
  • Aparajith to lead TN in AP match in place of injured Shankar

Aparajith to lead TN in AP match in place of injured Shankar

Baba Aparajith has been named as the stand-in captain to lead the Tamil Nadu side for their match against Andra Pradesh at the TI Murugappa ground on Sunday.

By: || Updated: 10 Feb 2018 06:45 PM
Aparajith to lead TN in AP match in place of injured Shankar

New Delhi: Baba Aparajith has been named as the stand-in captain to lead the Tamil Nadu side for their match against Andra Pradesh at the TI Murugappa ground on Sunday.

 The 23-year-old will take over from Vijay Shankar who is set to miss the clash due to injury, according to a media release from Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has called ion Malolan Rangarajan in the squad.

Despite a strong start with a win over Gujarat in the opening game, Tamil Nadu has been knocked out of the tournament after losing three encounters in a row.

For SPORTS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Shakib returns to Bangladesh squad for Sri Lanka T20 series

trending now

VIDEO
14 Jawans martyred within 41 days, Rajnath Singh asks to have ...
VIDEO
GROUND REPORT: Sunjuwan Military station's inside pics where encounter ...
VIDEO
Yogi govt strict on cheating in exams, 10 lakh students ...