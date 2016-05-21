 Anurag Thakur files BCCI President nomination in presence of Sourav Ganguly
By: || Updated: 21 May 2016 01:49 PM
Mumbai: Anurag Thakur on Saturday got the signatures of all six East Zone units in his BCCI presidential nomination form as he completed the formalities in presence of former India captain and CAB president Sourav Ganguly.

Just to show solidarity, all the six east units, Cricket Association of Bengal, Assam CA, Tripura CA, NCC and Jharkhand SCA signed his nomination papers whereas the rules require only one unit to nominate the name for presidential candidate.

Thakur, who today tendered his resignation as BCCI Secretary, filed his nomination in presence of Ganguly, BCCI's GM (Game Development) Ratnakar Shetty and probable secretary Ajay Shirke.

The Special General Meeting tomorrow remains a mere formality tomorrow as the Member of Parliament from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh is expected to be anointed as the BCCI president within 10 minutes of the start.

