Ankle injury rules Dhawal Kulkarni out of Mumbai Premier League

New Delhi: Indian pacer Dhawal Kulkarni has been ruled out of the Mumbai Premier League after suffering from an ankle injury.

Dhawal’s absence from the T20 league comes as a big loss to Suryakumar Yadav led Mumbai North East Triumph knights as he was the most experienced bowler in the league.

The 29-year-old is reportedly undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and he looks set to miss the entire tournament which will be played from March 11 to March 21.

"It is a loss as he is the most experienced bowler in this format and has served Mumbai a lot too. Not having him is a big loss but we have a few players who can get into his shoes," Surya Kumar Yadav said.

"They are practising really hard to tide over his absence. Seeing their hard work, I feel there will be lot of surprises in the tournament," Yadav added.