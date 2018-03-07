Andre Russell ruled out of PSL 3 with hamstring injury

New Delhi: Jamaican all-rounder Andre Russell has been ruled out of remainder of the Pakistan Super League after suffering a hamstring injury during his side's eight-wicket win over Karachi Kings on Sunday.

The MRI scans which took place post the encounter revealed that the 29-year-old suffered Grade 2 hamstring tear.

Islamabad United physio Errol Alcott has suggested a four-eight week time frame for return which automatically rules out the flamboyant all-rounder from rest of the tournament.

Russell, who plays for Islamabad United was making a comeback after a year-long ban for a doping violation that ended in January 2018.

Russell played three games for Islamabad United this season and grabbed four wickets and scored 82 runs, including a last-ball six in super over against Lahore Qalandars in Sharjah last week.

This is the second injury trouble for United this season. Earlier, fast bowler Rumman Raees was stretchered off the ground during the match against Quetta Gladiators Wednesday night after his right-leg knee stuck on the ground while saving a boundary.

IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders who retained the Jamaican all-rounder for a whopping INR 8.5 Crores for the upcoming season will also be on their toes after the injury scare as Russell remains a core part of their revamped team. Kolkata are facing troubles over Chris Lynn's fitness. The explosive Australian batsman is currently out of competitive cricket with an injured shoulder. Lynn suffered the injury during the T20 tri-series final in New Zealand earlier this February.