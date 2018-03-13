Amol Mazumdar appointed Rajasthan Royals batting coach

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday roped in domestic stalwart Amol Muzumdar as their batting coach for the eleventh edition of the lucrative Indian Premier League scheduled to begin from April 7.

43-year-old Muzumdar who holds second position, behind teammate Wasim Jaffer, in the list of all-time run scorers in the Ranji Trophy will work alongside team mentor Shane Warne and bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule.

Former Mumbai batsman will oversee Rajasthan Royals' first camp in their hometown from March 13 along with Head of Cricket Zubin Bharucha and bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

"We are proud to have Amol Muzumdar on board as the team's batting coach. His record on domestic circuit speaks for his greatness. The young batsmen will get so much to learn from him and develop their skills. Amol and Sairaj both bring skill, experience and vehemence that will surely drive the energy of the team in the right direction," ," Bharucha said.

Speaking on the appointment Muzumdar said he was honoured to be part of the franchise and is looking forward to work with the talented bunch of players.

"These are exciting times for a batsman. Twenty20 has completely changed the contours of the game. The skill-sets are different, the game is more happening. There is never a dull moment. As a coach one has to constantly innovate and adapt while guiding the youngsters acquire new batting skills and keeping the basics of the game intact at the same time. It is a role I am excited about," Muzumdar said.

Muzumdar made his first-class debut for Mumbai. Playing the pre-quarterfinal against Haryana, Muzumdar racked up 260, setting a world record for the highest first-class score on debut.

In 171 first class matches, Muzumdar has scored a staggering 11,167 runs at an average of 48.13 runs with 30 hundreds and 60 half centuries.