Amla, Elgar take South Africa to 69/1 at tea on Day 4

New Delhi: Hashim Amla and Dean Elgar frustrated the Indian bowlers with a hard-fought 64-run stand for the second wicket, taking the hosts to 69/1 at tea on the Day 4 of the third and final Test match at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

The game was called off on Day 3 after home opener Dean Elgar took a nasty blow on the grill of his Helmet, on a pitch that was offering dangerous bounce but the pitch seemed less threatening in the second session on Day 4.

Proteas now need 172 runs more to complete whitewash

At the break, Amla was batting on 27 runs (61 balls, 4 fours) while Elgar was unbeaten on 29 runs (100 balls, 3 fours)

This was after play was delayed due to heavy morning rains in Johannesburg. The team arrived on schedule at the Wanderers but had to wait for better conditions for play to resume.

The umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould had two inspections at 10 am and 10.30 am (local time). After the second inspection, they were happy enough to allow play to resume 30 minutes later.

Finally the game began at 11 am local time, with all three sessions rescheduled, after an hour’s delay. The morning session was 90 minutes long.