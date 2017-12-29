All you need to know about Indian cricket team’s schedule in 2018

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli led Indian cricket achieved many highs in 2017- winning 37 of their 53 matches across all formats and registering 70% winning rate. The team experienced an array of transformations with skipper Virat Kohli taking over the mantle of all the three formats.

The Indian team ring will in the New Year in South Africa before they take on African giants in fully-fledged series, consisting of 3 Tests, 6 ODI’s and 3 T20 international.

But this will just be the beginning of another eventful year as India prepares for 6 big tournaments in 2018.

India's Tour of South Africa:

1st Test: Cape Town- Jan 5-9

2nd Test: Centurion- Jan 13-17

3rd Test: Johannesburg- Jan 24-28

1st ODI: Durban- 1st Feb

2nd ODI: Centurion- 4th Feb

3rd ODI: Cape Town- 7th Feb

4th ODI: Johannesburg- 10th Feb

5th ODI: Port Elizabeth- 13th Feb

6th ODI: Centurion- 16th Feb

1st T20I: Johannesburg- 18th Feb

2nd T20I: Centurion- 21st Feb

3rd T20I: Cape Town- 24th Feb

Soon after completing the South Africa tour, India will again travel to Sri Lanka for a triangular T20 series to mark the 70th independence of the island nation. Lanka will host India and neighboring Bangladesh in the three-nation contest between 8 March to 20 March 2018.

The Indian players will then join their respective franchise on their return from emerald isle for the 11th edition of the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL). The T20 extravaganza will begin in the first week of April and is scheduled to end in last week of May.

Once the IPL is done and dusted, Team India will fly to England to stamp their authority on foreign conditions. India will play bilateral series in England after 4 long years. India and England are scheduled to play 5 Tests, 3 ODI’s and 3 T20I.

India's tour of England:

1st T20I: Manchester- 3rd July

2nd T20I: Cardiff- 6th July

3rd T20I: Bristol- 8th July

1st ODI: Nottingham- 12th July

2nd ODI: London- 14th July

3rd ODI: Leeds- 17th July

1st Test: Edgbaston- August 1-5

2nd Test: London- August 9-13

3rd Test: Nottingham- August 18-22

4th Test: Southampton- August 30-September 3

5th Test: London- September 7-11

Asia Cup

The six-team tournament returns to India and it is expected to be played between September 15 to September 30. Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are the other teams to take part in the elite competition.

India will also host Afghanistan in a one-off Test match. It will also mark the entry of Afghanistan in the longest format of the game.

West Indies tour of India

India are expected to host West Indies in October 2018, however, the schedule has not yet been finalized. India visited the Caribbean islands last summer and annihilated Windies in their own backyard.

India tour of Australia

Indian team will travel to Australia in November for a four-match Test series