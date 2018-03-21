Ali’s heroics in vain as Peshawar knock out Quetta in nail-biting thriller

Defending champions Peshawar Zalmi registered 1 run victory to knockout Quetta Gladiators in nail-biting Eliminator clash at Lahore’s Gaddafi stadium as the third edition of the Pakistan Super League returned home on Tuesday.

Chasing a tricky 158, Quetta Gladiators needed 25 runs in the final over and all-rounder Anwar Ali’s heroics helped them alter the total to 3 runs off 1 ball. But, a run out on the final delivery saw Peshawar Zlami emerge victorious in a cracker of a contest.

In the game with final-over drama, Anwar Ali mustered 22 runs, including 3 maximums and 1 four but his attempt for one last maximum on the final delivery saw him fell short of completing a marvellous victory.

The Quetta outfit clearly missed the services of power-hitting batsmen Kevin Pietersen, Shane Watson and Jason Roy.

Earlier, having put in the bat first, Peshawar Zalmi piled up 157 in designated 20 overs with Liam Dawson being the stand out performer for the defending champions. The England batsman smashed 35-ball 62, lacing up hi innings with 4 sixes and 6 fours.

Peshawar will now take on Karachi Kings in the Eliminator 2 at the same venue on Wednesday. The winner of the game will play Islamabad United in the final which is scheduled to be played in Karachi on March 26.