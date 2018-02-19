Alex Blackwell announces retirement from international cricket

New Delhi: Australia women’s cricket vice-captain Alex Blackwell has called time on her glorious 15-year international and 17-year NSW career in Sydney on Monday.

Her announcement came a day after the Lendlese NSW breaker sealed their place in the One-day Women’s National Cricket League finals. It means that she will have a chance to lead her state team in the finals for one last time against Western Australia in Blacktown next Saturday.

The breakers will aim to clinch their 19th title in 22 editions.

Blackwell announced her retirement days before the selectors meet to decide the squad for their tour of India.

The 34-year-old played 12 Tests, 144 ODIs and 95 T20Is, amassing 5250 runs across all formats of the game.