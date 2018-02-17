Akhtar named PCB brand ambassador

New Delhi: Legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) – Chairman Nizam Sethi announced on Twitter.

The 42-year-old has also been given the responsibility of advising the Chairman on cricket related affairs.

However, his exact job description with the Pakistan Cricket Board still remains unclear.

The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ took to Twitter to announce that “he is hounoured to be chosen by the board for these positions.”

“Am honored to be chosen for these positions in @TheRealPCB , will work with the same passion as I did when playing.Thank you once again!#ShoaibAkhtar #PCB #BrandAmbassador #Advisor.”

Akhtar has been critical of Nizam Sethi in the past; having launched an attack against him after Pakistan’ Massive defeat to West Indies in 2015 but his relationship with the chairman has relatively improved in the last 2 years.

Akhtar was one of the most feared pacers in world cricket during his time and has featured for Pakistan in 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20I in his 14-year-long career.