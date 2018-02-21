Agarwal, Samarth guide Karnataka to semis of Vijay Hazare

New Delhi: Karnataka thumped Hyderabad by a mammoth 103 runs to secure the semi-final berth in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy in New Delhi on Monday. In the high-scoring first quarter-final of the tournament, Karnataka posted a daunting 347/8 in their designated 50 overs. Chasing the target Hyderabad got bundled out on 244 in 42.5 overs.

After winning the toss Karnataka opted to bat first. Mayank Agarwal's dream run in domestic cricket continued as his power-packed 140 off 111 balls along with Ravikumar Samarth (125 off 124 balls) helped their side post a giant total on the board. Both shared a partnership of 242 runs for the second wicket. In his blistering knock, Agarwal clobbered Hyderabad bowlers all around the park. The 27-year-old smashed 12 boundaries and 7 towering sixes in his knock. Samarth on the other end provided brilliant support with his run-a-ball knock. Towards the end Karnataka lost wickets in succession but eventually managed 347 for 8 at the end of their innings. Mohammed Siraj was the most successful bowler managing 5 wickets while giving away 59 runs.

Chasing a mammoth target, Hyderabad got to a terrible start losing opener Akshath Reddy for 10 in the third over itself. Though following batsmen got starts but were unable to them convert into big scores. Wickets felt at regular interval for the team and Hyderabad eventually succumbed on 244 in 42.5 overs. Ambati Rayudu was the top scorer for the side managing 64 runs. Leggie Shreyas Gopal picked five wickets for Karnataka.

Brief Scores: Karnataka 347/8 (Mayank Agarwal 140 off 111 balls, Ravikumar Samarth 125 off 124 balls, Mohammed Siraj 5/59).

Hyderabad 244 in 42.5 overs (Ambati Rayudu 64 off 62 balls, Shreyas Gopal 5/31).

Karnataka won by 103 runs.