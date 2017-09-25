Agar ruled out of India tour with fractured finger

The left-armer fractured the little finger on his non-bowling hand attempting to stop a ball on the boundary during India's successful run chase, which handed the hosts an unassailable 3-0 series lead.Team doctor Richard Saw said surgery may be required, putting the 23-year-old in doubt for the start of the home summer with Western Australia."Following the conclusion of the match, he went for x-rays, which have confirmed a fracture of the finger," Saw said in the statement."He will return home to Australia and consult a specialist with a possibility of surgery."Agar was initially not part of the ODI team but was included after leg-spinner Adam Zampa was harshly dealt with by India's middle order in the first ODI in Chennai.Agar will not be replaced in the squad, meaning Zampa will return to the playing XI for the remaining two 50-over matches of the tour.The fourth ODI will be played in Bengaluru on Thursday.