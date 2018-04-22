After Virat, Chahal set for another cricket-film industry amalgamation?

New Delhi: Months after Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s grand wedding, another Indian star is all set to tie the knot. Yes you heard it right, 27-year-old Yuzvendra Chahal is all set to marry his long time girlfriend Tanishka Kapoor and if rumours are to be believed then wedding can take place right after the end of Indian Premier League which is scheduled to end on 27th May.

Tanishka Kapoor who is a famous Kannada actress has been associated with the leggie for a long time now. The couple has been spotted together in public by fans and the media on quite a few occasions.

If marriage is on the cards then Chahal will join the likes of Virat Kohli , Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh who also found the love of their lives in the film industry.

Yuzvendra Chahal recently became the all-time highest wicket taker for the Royal Challengers Bangalore with 73 wickets in 58 matches with an average of 22.24 and economy rate of 7.90.

The 27-year-old is currently playing IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Post IPL Chahal along with the Indian national team is supposed to fly to England where he will be a crucial figure in the limited overs format. The rumoured wedding is likely to take place in between the window of IPL and England tour.