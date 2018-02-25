After SA triumph, confident India ready for England and Australia challenge feels Kumar

New Delhi: After a stellar performance on the tour South Africa, the Indian pace attack is high on confidence. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar who delivered a splendid performance in all the three formats feels that the Indian team has learnt a lot on the tour of South Africa and is now is all set to perform on tougher assignments against England and Australia later this year.

“This tour has been brilliant, particularly talking about Test series. Yes we lost two matches, but they were very close. We could have also lost 3-0 or won 2-1 instead. But it gives us confidence in whatever way we have played, and we are ready to go to England and Australia, and do better there," said Bhuvneshwar, who was awarded the Man of the Series.

After losing the Test series 2-1, India ended the bilateral series on a high, notching wins in the one-day and T20 format. Bowlers played a curtail role in the victory. Along with the seamers, spin duo of Chahal and Kuldeep wreaked havoc on South African batsmen. Throughout the tour, Kumar was the standout bowler for India but pacer didn’t take any credit and attributed the success to the entire bowling unit.

“When bowling, I don’t think I am the leader. Instead whenever anyone is bowling in this team, he thinks he is the leader. Then only we can win matches. Individually you need to have a brilliant day to take 10 wickets on your own. Mostly you can take only 4-5 wickets. So it’s about partnerships and hunting in the pack. That’s what cricket is about whether batting or bowling,” said Kumar.

After a two-month long IPL season and a short tour to Ireland, India is scheduled to play England from 3rd July onwards involving 3 T20I, 3 ODIs and 5 Test matches. Later in the year India will be touring Australia for a 4 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20I match series.