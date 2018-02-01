After Ranji triumph, Vidarbha clinch maiden Cooch Behar Trophy

New Delhi: After winning Ranji Trophy for the first the first time, Vidarbha on Wednesday clinched their maiden U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy.

The boys emulated the performance of the senior side as the defeated Madhya Pradesh in the finals on the basis of first innings lead.

After winning the toss Madhya Pradesh elected to bat. Though the top order provided a solid start to the team but wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals. The team eventually got bundled out on 289.

Batting second, Vidarbha got on to a terrific start. Captain and opening batsman Atharva Taide led from the front as his 320 (483b, 34x4, 1x6) powered Vidarbha to a massive 614. N R Chavan (107) provided perfect support from the other end.

With a mammoth 325-run lead, Vidarbha ensured they did not bat again and reduced the Madhya Pradesh side to 176 for 7 in their second innings. At the end, on the basis of first innings lead Vidarbha were declared winners.