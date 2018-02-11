After Morris, Klaasen becomes new Pink-Day hero

New Delhi: Wicketkeeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen’s assault down the order helped South Africa clinch their first ODI win of the series against India on Saturday in Johannesburg. Playing only in his second ODI, Klaasen blasted 43 off 27 balls with a strike rate of 159. His knock, which included 5 fours and a six powered the team to a 5-wicket win against rampant India.

Two weeks prior to the Pink-Day ODI, Klaasen was busy arranging tickets of the sold-out match. The tall wicketkeeper who under the helmet looks like a doppelganger of New Zealand’s Martin Guptill would have never imagined that he would become part of the match in such a fashion. After the game, the right hander (awarded Man of the Match) shared his experience of being part of the Pink ODI.

“It’s an unbelievable experience that I had today. I always dreamed about it. Told Aiden that two weeks ago, I told ‘Messy’ (girlfriend) I don’t have tickets to come to the Pink Day. The crowd was unbelievable and I’ve never experienced anything like that. Especially there were some stretches on the field when the crowd were just ballistic. Unbelievable vibe,” said Klaasen

After the second ODI, regular wicketkeeper Quinton De Kock was ruled out of the series due to injury. Klaasen replaced him in the playing XI. Failing in his debut match, the right-hander struck the right chords in his second game.

Pink-Day ODI’s have been special for South Africa. Apart from having an unbeaten record in the matches, the Pink-Day ODI’s have given South Africa new heroes.

Last year all-rounder Chris Morris only in his second game experienced the atmosphere of the Pink Day ODI. From 210 for 8 at one stage, Morris singlehandedly steered the team to victory smacking 62 off 38 balls while chasing 263. Since then Morris has been an integral part of the limited over’s team.

After Saturday’s magnificent knock newcomer Heinrich Klaasen is being termed as this year’s Pink-Day hero.