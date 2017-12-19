After Jadeja, a Bengal cricketer now hits six sixes in one over

Kolkata: Bhowanipore Club's Prasenjit Das hit six sixes in an over and helped his side register a 184-run victory over Netaji Subhas Institute in a CAB first division knockout tie on Sunday. Das remained unbeaten on 96.

This comes just couple of days after India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja did the same in the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) inter-district T20 tournament.

28-year-old Das clobbered seamer Shayan Bhattacharya for six consecutive sixes in the 38th over of the match to lead his side to 293 for 4. In reply, NSI folded for 109 in just 21.2 overs

Brief Score: Bhowanipore 293/4 in 38 overs (Prasenjit Das 96 n.o). NSI 109 in 21.2 overs. Bhowanipore won by 184 runs.

In another match, Mohammedan Sporting Club defeated Young Bengal by nine wickets. Nasim Alam took five wickets for the winners. Police also had a good outing defeating Wari by nine wickets.