After Gambhir, Kohli slams Afridi for raking up Kashmir issue.

New Delhi: A day after Gautam Gambhir ripped apart Shahid Afridi on social media for his uncalled for reaction on the Kashmir issue, more Indian cricketers have joined him, slamming the former Pakistan captain.

Reacting on Afridi’s comment Indian skipper Virat Kohli said “As an Indian you want to express what is best for your nation & my interests are always for the benefit of our nation. If anything opposes it, I would never support it for sure”

Former India captain Kapil Dev went a step further adding, “Who is he? Why are we giving importance to him? We should not be giving importance to certain people”

Swashbuckling southpaw Suresh Raina too took on to social media blasting the 38-year-old for his unnecessary comments over Kashmir issue.

Kashmir is an integral part of India and will remain so always. Kashmir is the pious land where my forefathers were born. I hope @SAfridiOfficial bhai asks Pakistan Army to stop terrorism and proxy war in our Kashmir. We want peace, not bloodshed and violence. 🙏 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 4, 2018

Earlier, raking up the Kashmir issue, Afridi on Tuesday wrote that he was "appalled" by the manner in which "innocents" were being shot down by Indian security forces in the Valley.