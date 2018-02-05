 After de Villiers and du Plessis, SA suffer de Kock blow
Updated: 05 Feb 2018 04:00 PM
Cape Town: South Africa's injury list continues to grow as wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock has been ruled out of the remaining four ODIs and the ensuing T20Is series against India.

De Kock suffered a left wrist injury whilst batting during the second ODI at Centurion on Sunday and needs two to four weeks to make a full recovery.

South Africa were already without the services of star player AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis, who both suffered finger injuries.

Cricket South Africa has named no replacement for de Kock in the ODI squad.

De Kock had a forgettable Test series with the bat and had scored 34 and 20 in the first two ODIs.

Keeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen had already been included in the South Africa squad after the first ODI and can now be expected to make his debut in the third match at Cape Town on Wednesday.

India won the first ODI at Durban by six wickets and the second ODI by nine wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the six-match series.

