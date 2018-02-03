After creating history, congratulatory messages pour in from all quarters

New Delhi: Opener Manjot Kalra’s unbeaten 101 off 102 balls guided India to a thumping 8-wicket victory against Australia in the finals of the U19 Cricket World Cup in Mount Maunganui. With this victory Indian team created history by becoming first nation to bag four World Cup titles.

The team outclassed the Australians in all departments. Bowlers, with their precise line and length created pressure that eventually led to the Aussie collapse on 216. While batting, the top order yet again performed in an exceptional manner. Captain Prithvi Shaw (29), Shubman Gill(31) and wicketkeeper Harvik Desai (47 not out) stitched partnerships with Kalra and guided India to an easy 8-wicket win in the finals.

Soon after the victory, congratulatory messages poured in from all quarters. Social media went berserk and along with the team, Coach Rahul Dravid was also praised for terrific off-the-field effort.

WITH GREAT TEAM WORK, BIG DREAMS WORK. Congratulations to our WORLD CHAMPIONS!! We are proud of you. A big congratulations to Rahul and Paras for their guidance. #ICCU19CWC #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/w0heorY8g6 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2018

Every Indian is delighted, all credit to Rahul Dravid for committing himself to these young kids ,and a legend like him deserves to lay his hands on the WC. Only Fitting. #INDvAUS — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 3, 2018

Congratulations to the Indian team on dominating the #U19WorldCup and being the deserved champions. Everyone stood up and maintained the intensity throughout the tournament. Truly memorable win. Cherish and soak in this moment. #INDvAUS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 3, 2018

Congratulations to the young lads on winning #U19CWC! Fantastic performances all around. #INDvAUS — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 3, 2018

Three cheers for the Boys In Blue & Coach Rahul Dravid. Team consistently brilliant in winning matches.

#Under19WorldCup #U19CWC #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Z2bwOzV0lN — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) February 3, 2018