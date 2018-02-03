 After creating history, congratulatory messages pour in from all quarters
Opener Manjot Kalra’s unbeaten 101 off 102 balls guided India to a thumping 8-wicket victory against Australia in the finals of the U19 Cricket World Cup in Mount Maunganui. With this victory Indian team created history by becoming first nation to bag four World Cup titles.

By: || Updated: 03 Feb 2018 02:45 PM
New Delhi: Opener Manjot Kalra’s unbeaten 101 off 102 balls guided India to a thumping 8-wicket victory against Australia in the finals of the U19 Cricket World Cup in Mount Maunganui. With this victory Indian team created history by becoming first nation to bag four World Cup titles.

The team outclassed the Australians in all departments. Bowlers, with their precise line and length created pressure that eventually led to the Aussie collapse on 216. While batting, the top order yet again performed in an exceptional manner. Captain Prithvi Shaw (29), Shubman Gill(31) and wicketkeeper Harvik Desai (47 not out) stitched partnerships with Kalra and guided India to an easy 8-wicket win in the finals.

Soon after the victory, congratulatory messages poured in from all quarters. Social media went berserk and along with the team, Coach Rahul Dravid was also praised for terrific off-the-field effort.

