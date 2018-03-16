Afridi's sixes break PSL record but fail to get Karachi over the line

Shahid ‘boom boom’ Afridi continued to defy his age with his all-round performance in the third edition of Pakistan Super league. He has been in scintillating form with the ball and had also grabbed headlines with a stunning one-handed catch at the start of PSL but this time he made his way into the record books with his batting skills, much to the delight of his fans.

Afridi became the first batsman in the history of PSL to hit four consecutive sixes. The former Pakistan captain rolled back the clock to the golden days by using the long handle to good effect. He hit 19-year-old Pakistan seamer Sameen Gul for a hat-trick of sixes with all three of them landing outside the Sharjah stadium in Dubai. On all three occasions, Afridi gave himself room and used his reach to hoick the ball over the square-leg region.

Afridi completed the record with another six off left-arm spinner Dawson by slog-sweeping him over mid-wicket. Afridi, though was out on the very next ball as he attempted his fifth consecutive six and ended up giving a catch to long on. He was dismissed after scoring 26 off just 8 balls.

However, Afridi’s heroics were not enough to take his side Karachi Kings over the line as they fell well short of the 182-run target by 44 runs. Apart from Afridi, the day belonged to Babar Azam, who slammed 66 off 50 balls.

Peshawar’s 44-run win gave them hopes of a knockout berth whereas, Karachi slumped to the third position.