Afridi issues apology to Saif Badar over send-off

Dubai: Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi found himself in the middle of the controversy after giving Multan Sultan batsman Saif Badar a rather very rude ‘send-off’ after knocking down his stumps during their match in the Pakistan Super League.

The cricket fans around the world to took to social media to criticize the Pakistan legend for his aggressive gesture after dismissing the 19-year-old.

Saif, however, was not disheartened by the gesture as he took to Twitter, posting a heart-melting message for Shahid Afridi. He captioned his post saying, “Still love you Shahid Bhai.”

Afridi was quick to respond as he apologized for his aggressive reaction via a Twitter post. The 38-year-old wrote, “Im sorry what happened that was the momentum of the game..I always support my youngster.Good luck.”

Karachi Kings emerged victorious as they thrashed Multan Sultans by 63 runs and Shahid Afridi was awarded the Man of the Match for his heroic 4-1-18-3 spell.