 Afridi hat-trick lights up T10 League
Shahid Afridi became the first cricketer to register a hat-trick, that too in his first three balls in the inaugural edition of T10 League at Sharjah.

Updated: 15 Dec 2017 07:45 PM
In the opening night of the newest format of cricket, where sides have 10 overs to bat, Afridi grabbed the headlines for his side Pakhtoons as they got the better of Virender Sehwag-led Maratha Arabians by 25 runs.

Afridi used his trademark flipper to strike out Rilee Rossouw, Dwayne Bravo and Virender Sehwag in the first three balls of his spell.

Rossouw was caught at long on trying to pull an Afridi flatter one. Bravo and Sehwag, then fell LBW in identical fashion – both of them guilty of hanging back.

There were no prizes to guess, who was the most popular cricketer at Sharjah on Thursday night as thousands arrived with Afridi’s posters and jerseys.

The former Pakistan captain did not disappoint the capacity crowd with a sensational performance.

Batting first, Pakhtoons scored 121 for 4 in their allotted 10 overs. In reply, Maratha Arabians, rocked by Afridi’s hat-trick could only manage 96 for 7. England international Alex Hales played a superb 57-run knock off 26 balls.

In the first match of the tournament, Kerala Kings beat Bengal Tigers.

