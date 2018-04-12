Afghanistan's Shafiqullah smashes fastest double century in first class cricket

Afghanistan wicket-keeper batsman Shafiqullah Shafaq smashed the record books by slamming fastest double century in first class cricket during the Alokozay Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament.

Shafiqullah hit an unbeaten 200 in just 89 balls for Kabul Region against Boost Region in the domestic fixture of Afghanistan.

The attacking wicket-keeper batsman bettered the record of India head coach Ravi Shastri and England’s Aneurin Donald by some distant – 34 balls to be exact.

The Kabul region captain smashed 24 sixes, which is also a world record for the most sixes in a first class match bettering the record New Zealand’s Colin Munro, who had smahed 23 sixes in a Plunkett Shield game.

Coming into bat at 58/3 on the final day, Shafiqullah made no attempt to hide his intentions as he started off his innings with six sixes and two fours. He reached the three figure mark in just 52 balls and then accelerated further to bring up his double ton in just 37 more balls.

Shafiqullah also has a double century in T20 a game. His 214 in 71 balls in a T20 game doesn’t come under official records.