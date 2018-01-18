Afghanistan Test venue not fully 'official' yet

New Delhi: The BCCI acting president C K Khanna has asked the Board's secretary to convene a meeting of the Tour and Fixtures Committee to ratify the selection of Bengaluru as venue of the first ever Test match between India and Afghanistan in June.

After a meeting with Afghanistan Cricket Board here, the BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary had yesterday announced that the historic Test would be held from June 14-18 in Bengaluru.

Khanna did not contest the choice of Bengaluru as venue of the Test match but took objection to the announcement without the matter being discussed with the Tour, Programme and Fixtures Committee, which he said was the competent authority.

"I write to you not about the selection of the venue but about the process involved. I am neither judging nor questioning the choice of the venue or quality of the decision taken by you but the same should have been done at appropriate forum," Khanna said in a letter to Choudhary.

"You are well aware that the decision with regard to allocation of matches lies with the Tour, Programme and Fixtures Committee of the BCCI. In these circumstances, your announcement of a venue without the same being discussed and decided in a meeting of the Tour, Programme and Fixtures Committee is not appropriate.

"It now becomes imperative for us to lend sanctity to a decision that has historic significance. Accordingly, I advice you to convene a meeting of the Tour, Programme and Fixtures Committee of BCCI on 31st January, 2018 at 11.00am in Delhi to discuss, decide and/or ratify the venue for the first ever Test Match to be held between India and Afghanistan which the BCCI is to host," he said.

Khanna said the matter is "subject to any directions of COA".