Afghanistan stun Pakistan in U-19 World Cup

January the 13th turned out to be a nightmare for Pakistan cricket as their U-19 team were stunned by Afghanistan minutes after their senior side were bowled out for 74 in New Zealand.

Afghanistan started their U-19 World Cup campaign in stunning fashion by overhauling Pakistan by five wickets in a Group D encounter at Whangerei.

Middle order batsman Darwish Rasooli steered the 189-run chase with well-compiled 76 off just 78 balls. At 50 for 3, Afghanistan were in trouble but Rasooli came in and stitched a partnership with wicket-keeper Ikram Ali.

The duo put together a match-winning 74 –run stand for the fourth wicket. After Ikram got out for 46, Rasooli got Wahdat for company and continued to arch towards the target.

Pakistan bowlers fell flat on their heels.

Earlier, Pakistan suffered a batting collapse, after looking fairly comfortable at 146 for 3, they lost their last 7 wickets only for 42 runs. Fast bowler Omarzai and legspinner Qais Ahmed picked up three wickets apiece for Afghanistan.

For Pakistan, Rohail Nazir top scored with 81.