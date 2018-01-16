Aditya Tare to lead Mumbai in Super League of Mushtaq Ali T20

New Delhi: Wicketkeeper-batsman Aditya Tare has been appointed as skipper to lead Mumbai in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 super league which is scheduled to start from January 21 in Kolkata.

Mumbai joined Baroda from the West Zone to enter the Super League after winning two of their four ties at the primary stage which was conducted at the Zonal level. Baroda, on the other hand, emerged victorious in all their four encounters.

Mumbai announced a star-studded squad for the prestigious tournament which includes the likes of Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Surya Kumar Yadav and Siddesh Lad.

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer has also recovered from the hamstring injury and has been named in the 16-member squad. The 23-year-old’s inclusion is a major boost for the Aditya Tare led side.

Squad: Aditya Tare (Captain), Dhawal Kulkarni (Vice Captain), Akhil Herwadkar, Jay Bista, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad Shivam Dube, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Aakash Parkar, Dhrumil Matkar, Shardul Thakur, Eknath Kerkar Parikshit Valsangkar, Shams Mulani and Tushar Deshpande.