Adam Voges announces retirement from Big Bash League

New Delhi: Perth Scorchers skipper Adam Voges has announced retirement from the Big Bash League after his team was knocked out of the tournament following a defeat to Hobart Hurricanes in the semi-final on Thursday.

Voges played a key role for Scorchers in the last 7 seasons, helping the Perth based franchise reach finals of the tournament on 5 occasions and clinching the title thrice.

"It's a disappointing way to end, but I've had so many good memories," Voges said.

"It would have been nice to finish on a better note, but you don't always get to write your own script.

"To be able to play in three premiership-winning teams, and to make finals every year is a terrific effort in itself.

"We probably need a couple of different things for our list.

"I know most of our squad is already contracted for next year. But I think there are one or two spots that we can strengthen our squad in, and me opening up a spot will allow Justin Langer and the team to do that."

Hobart Hurricanes thrashed Perth Scorchers by 70 runs at the new Opus stadium and storm into the finals of the Big Bash League.