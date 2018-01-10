 Aanchal Thakur becomes first Indian to win international medal in Skiing
By: || Updated: 10 Jan 2018 02:00 PM
21-year-old Aanchal Thakur created history by becoming the first Indian to win an international medal in skiing.

Aanchal clinched bronze in the coveted Alpine Ejder 3200 Cup organised by the Federation Internationale de Ski (FIS), skiing's international governing body at the Palandoken Ski Centre in Erzurum in Turkey.

This comes as a major boost to India ahead of the Winter Olympics in South Korea in February.

Aanchal, who hails from Manali, Himachal Pradesh did not hide her emotions after etching her name on the history books.






Prime Minister complimented Aanchal Thakur and said the entire country was ecstatic on her "historic accomplishment".





