Aanchal Thakur becomes first Indian to win international medal in Skiing







Finally something unexpected happened. My first ever international medal.???? Federation International Ski Race (FIS). At the end turkey served me well ????????.

PC- @alwyncreed

— Aanchal Thakur (@alleaanchal) January 9, 2018







Well done @alleaanchal for winning an international medal in skiing! The entire nation is ecstatic on your historic accomplishment at the FIS International Skiing Competition in Turkey. Wishing you the very best for your future endeavours.



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 10, 2018



Aanchal clinched bronze in the coveted Alpine Ejder 3200 Cup organised by the Federation Internationale de Ski (FIS), skiing's international governing body at the Palandoken Ski Centre in Erzurum in Turkey.This comes as a major boost to India ahead of the Winter Olympics in South Korea in February.Aanchal, who hails from Manali, Himachal Pradesh did not hide her emotions after etching her name on the history books.Prime Minister complimented Aanchal Thakur and said the entire country was ecstatic on her "historic accomplishment".