Bring greater laurels, Modi tells India U-17 World Cup squad

"Consider this U-17 World Cup as just a preparation for the future. I hope you stick together as a team and in 5-7 years time present the country with great laurels," Modi said."I personally requested for this meeting as I saw some spark in all of you. Based on your performance people have started knowing you. So there is a huge responsibility on your shoulders," he added.The U-17 squad became the first Indian team to take part in a football World Cup in any age group when the country hosted the FIFA U-17 World Cup from October 6-28.However, they did not enjoy a successful campaign, losing all three of their Group A matches to the US, Ghana and Colombia.But Jeakson Singh became the first Indian to score in a World Cup at any level when he headed in the only goal of the campaign against Colombia.Modi also urged people to make sports a part of their daily routine."There is no life without sports. Football is a very intense game. Hope you can inspire people to inculcate sports as part of their daily lives," he told the footballers.The Prime Minister said Jeakson's goal against Colombia was the "biggest reason for all of us to celebrate".