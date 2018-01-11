34-year-old makes shocking return to ODI squad

New Delhi: Cricket Australia has made a surprising inclusion in their 14-member squad with 34-year-old Cameron White replacing injured Chris Lynn for the ODI series against England.

White is the second-highest run scorer in this year’s Big Bash League with 285 runs at an average of 142.5 and a strike-rate of 115.85 for the Melbourne Renegades and averages a 65.80 in domestic One-day cricket in recent years, which convinced the selectors to give him another go at the top level.

The Victoria veteran has featured in 88 ODI games for Australia but he last played for the Aussie national side in January 2015.

While he plays predominantly as an opener domestically, White is expected to fill the vacant No.4 position in the batting order.

“(White is) in very good form as his figures demonstrate, he’s playing very well,” said national selector Trevor Hohns.

“He’s one of the leading run-scorers in the BBL, he’s experienced, he’s a very smart cricketer and he’s a good fielder.

“He ticks all the boxes for what we need at this stage.”

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (C), David Warner (VC), Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Cameron White, Adam Zampa.