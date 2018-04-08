 16-year-old Bhaker shoots gold, Sidhu takes silver in women’s 10m air pistol
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • SPORTS
  • 16-year-old Bhaker shoots gold, Sidhu takes silver in women’s 10m air pistol

16-year-old Bhaker shoots gold, Sidhu takes silver in women’s 10m air pistol

By: || Updated: 08 Apr 2018 08:55 AM
16-year-old Bhaker shoots gold, Sidhu takes silver in women’s 10m air pistol
Gold Coast: India's 16-year-old Manu Bhaker comfortably won the gold in women's 10 air pistol while Heena Sidhu staged a remarkable recovery to secure silver at the 21st Commonwealth Games here today.

Bhaker's calm and composure belied her age as she shot 240.9 to break the Commonwealth Games record, finishing well ahead of her senior teammate Sidhu, who aggregated 234.

The bronze medal went to Australia's Elena Galiabovitch who ended with 214.9.

Bhaker was the overwhelming favourite to win the event, having bagged gold medals at the 2018 ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico and the following Junior World Cup in Sydney.

Sidhu too did well to win silver after she was on the verge of elimination at one stage. She had also won a silver at the Delhi Games in 2010.

For SPORTS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story ‘Champion’ Bravo blazes CSK to victory in IPL 2018 opener

trending now

VIDEO
Former Girlfriend Katrina Kaif reaches Galaxy apartment to meet ...
VIDEO
Actor Salman Khan released from Jodhpur Central Jail, watch ...
VIDEO
From Krishna to Vishvamitra, Naramalli Siva Prasad's strange style ...