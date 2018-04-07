 14 killed in Canada ice hockey team bus accident
14 killed in Canada ice hockey team bus accident

A bus carrying a junior ice hockey team collided with a truck on a rural highway in Canada's western Saskatchewan province, killing at least 14 people, local media said today citing police.

14 killed in Canada ice hockey team bus accident
Toronto: At least 14 people have been killed and another 14 injured in a collision involving a junior ice hockey team's bus in Saskatchewan, Canada, according to the police.

There were 28 people in the vehicle at the time of the accident that took place on Friday when a semi-trailer collided with the bus, reports CBC News. Rescue efforts continued till late evening.

Three of the people are in critical state. However, the police would not confirm whether the deceased were players or coaches.

The Nipawin Hawks of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League said the crash involved the team bus of the Humboldt Broncos, who were on their way to Nipawin.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his condolences on Twitter: "I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond."

