General
These Terms and Conditions (“T&C’s”
or “Terms & Conditions”
) govern your access to and use of this website/(s)(“website”
or “site”
) operated by M/s. Media Content & Communications Services (I) Pvt. Ltd. (“ABP News Network Private Limited” ). This statement discloses the privacy practices for the websites of ABP News Network Private Limited, located at A-37, Sector-60, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, 201307.
Any use of the website/(s) owned and managed by ABP News Network Private Limited shall be construed as your acceptance of this Privacy Policy and if you do not accept the Privacy Policy enumerated herein below, please do not proceed further to use/access the site.
What information do we collect?
We collect information from you when you register on our site, subscribe to our newsletter, respond to a survey or fill out a form. When ordering or registering on our site, as appropriate, you may be asked to enter your: name, e-mail address, mailing address or phone number. You may, however, visit our site anonymously. The information about the user as collected by ABP News Network Private Limited falls into the following two categories:
a) Information supplied by users and
b) Information automatically tracked while navigation (Information).
Questions regarding this statement should be directed to ABP News Network Private Limited by contacting us at ABP News Network Private Limited , A-37, Sector-60, Noida - 201307 or by calling our main number at +91 120 4070000 / 196.
To make use of certain features on our websites, visitors must provide certain information as part of the registration process. (We may ask, for example, for your name, email address, sex, age, and PIN code, and we might request information on your occupation, interests, and the like).
The information you supply will help us to make our Websites a better website by allowing us to tailor our site to your interests and make it more useful to you. Supplying such information is entirely voluntary. In some instances, which involve, for example, subscriptions or contests, you may need to provide all the information before the subscription can reach you.
Do we use cookies?
Cookies are small files that a site or its service provider transfers to your computers’ hard drive through your Web browser (if you allow) that enables the sites or service providers systems to recognize your browser and capture and remember certain information.
We use cookies to help make our websites more responsive to the needs of our visitors. The cookies assign each visitor a unique, random number (a sort of user ID) that resides on their computer. The cookie merely identifies the computer that a visitor uses to access our sites. Unless you voluntarily identify yourself (through registration, for example), we will have no way of knowing who you are, even if we assign a cookie to your computer. The only personal information a cookie can contain is information you supply (an example of this is when you ask for our Personalized Newsletter/ Horoscope information). A cookie cannot read data off your hard drive. Our advertisers may also assign their own cookies to your browser (if you click on their ads), a process that we do not control.
The cookies further help to deliver a better service that is keyed to the interests of our visitors. We can build a better site if we know which pages our users are visiting and how often and we use cookies to avoid showing you the same ad, repeatedly, during a single visit.
If you do not want the benefit of cookies, there is a simple process to manually delete your cookies. Please consult your web browser's Help documentation for more information on this process.
How do we protect your information?
We implement a variety of security measures to maintain the safety of your personal information when you enter, submit, or access your personal information. All information gathered on the ABP News Network Private Limited Website is securely stored within the Website controlled database. The database is stored on servers secured behind a firewall; access to the servers is password-protected and is strictly limited. However, as effective as our security measures are, no security system is impenetrable. We cannot guarantee the security of our database, nor can we guarantee that information you supply will not be intercepted while being transmitted to us over the Internet. And, of course, any information you include in a posting to the discussion areas is available to anyone with Internet access.
Links To Third Party Sites / Ad-Servers
Occasionally, at our discretion, we may include or offer third party products or services on our website. These third party sites have separate and independent privacy policies. We therefore have no responsibility or liability for the content and activities of these linked sites. Nonetheless, we seek to protect the integrity of our site and welcome any feedback about these sites.
We do not provide any personally identifiable information to third party websites / advertisers / ad-servers without your consent.
When we present information to our advertisers to help them understand our audience and confirm the value of advertising on our websites, it is usually in the form of aggregated statistics on traffic to various pages within our sites. If you do register with our Website, we may, from time to time, contact you about content and features that we believe may be of interest to you.
What do we use your information for?
Any of the information we collect from you may be used in one of the following ways:
a) To personalize your experience (your information helps us to better respond to your individual needs)
b) To improve our website (we continually strive to improve our website offerings based on the information and feedback we receive from you)
c) To administer a contest, promotion, survey or oth/er site feature
d) To send periodic emails
e) To measure traffic within our site and let advertisers know the geographic locations from where our visitors come.
The email address you provide may be used to send you information, respond to inquiries, and/or other requests or questions.
Do we disclose any information to outside parties?
This online privacy policy applies only to information collected through our website and not to information collected offline.
Your Consent
By using our site, you consent to our websites privacy policy.
Changes to our Privacy Policy
If we decide to change our privacy policy, we will post those changes on this page, and/or update the Privacy Policy modification date below. The Policy at the time of collection of such information will apply in the event of any changes/ amendments to the Privacy Policy.
Contacting Us
If there are any questions regarding this privacy policy you may contact us at:
Kishan Singh Rawat
Head- Admin & Regulatory
Off address: A-37, Sector 60, Noida, U.P. 201307
E-mail : kishanr@abpnews.in
This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it However, before making a complaint viewers are encouraged to go through the Code of Ethics & Broadcasting Standards, News Broadcasting Standards (Disputes Redressal) Regulations and Guide to the Complaints Process. These details are available on the website of NBA www.nbanewdelhi.com*