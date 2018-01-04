with an eye on 2019 World Cup, SLC to appoint new captain

After a series of dismal performances in the 50-over format, Sri Lanka Cricket Board is set to take a massive decision in an attempt to successfully prepare their squad for the 2019 cricket World Cup.
Sri Lanka are set to name a new ODI captain next week, replacing current skipper Thisara Perera
Thisara Perera led the limited-over side during their tour to India but the visitors were annihilated by the hosts in both the formats.
The Sri Lanka Cricket Board is planning to appoint either Angelo Mathews or Dinesh Chandimal as the new skipper
Both of them carry tremendous experience under their belts having led the national team in the past.
Mathews had stepped down from captaincy across all formats following the loss against Zimbabwe in July last year.
While Chandimal, who is currently leading the Test team, had lost his place in the ODI squad last month.
The SLC sources said the new head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe is focused on the 2019 World Cup and wants a permanent solution to the captaincy problem
A final decision regarding the captaincy will be taken on January 9 before Sri Lanka leaves for the ODI tri-series in Bangladesh.