 with an eye on 2019 World Cup, SLC to appoint new captain
Search

with an eye on 2019 World Cup, SLC to appoint new captain

Wah Cricket Team | 04 Jan 2018 05:00 PM
with an eye on 2019 World Cup, SLC to appoint new captain
1

After a series of dismal performances in the 50-over format, Sri Lanka Cricket Board is set to take a massive decision in an attempt to successfully prepare their squad for the 2019 cricket World Cup.

with an eye on 2019 World Cup, SLC to appoint new captain
2

Sri Lanka are set to name a new ODI captain next week, replacing current skipper Thisara Perera

with an eye on 2019 World Cup, SLC to appoint new captain
3

Thisara Perera led the limited-over side during their tour to India but the visitors were annihilated by the hosts in both the formats.

with an eye on 2019 World Cup, SLC to appoint new captain
4

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board is planning to appoint either Angelo Mathews or Dinesh Chandimal as the new skipper

with an eye on 2019 World Cup, SLC to appoint new captain
5

Both of them carry tremendous experience under their belts having led the national team in the past.

with an eye on 2019 World Cup, SLC to appoint new captain
6

Mathews had stepped down from captaincy across all formats following the loss against Zimbabwe in July last year.

with an eye on 2019 World Cup, SLC to appoint new captain
7

While Chandimal, who is currently leading the Test team, had lost his place in the ODI squad last month.

with an eye on 2019 World Cup, SLC to appoint new captain
8

The SLC sources said the new head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe is focused on the 2019 World Cup and wants a permanent solution to the captaincy problem

with an eye on 2019 World Cup, SLC to appoint new captain
9

A final decision regarding the captaincy will be taken on January 9 before Sri Lanka leaves for the ODI tri-series in Bangladesh.

trending now

INDIA
BJP's Biplab Deb takes oath as Tripura CM in ...
VIDEO
Aaj Ka Arjun: Know how BJP state president Biplab ...
VIDEO
Did Mohammed Shami take money from Pakistani girl Alishba?