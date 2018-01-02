 WHOA ! Mandira Bedi oozes oomph in BIKINI !
ABP News Web Desk | 02 Jan 2018 05:30 PM
1

Mandira Bedi is having hell of a time in Phuket. Her beach photos with her husband are too hot to handle. Image: Instagram

2

Clad in a bikini , the actress can be seen flaunting her perfect figure. The Dilwaale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge actress is giving a tough competition to the young ladies in hotness. Image: Instagram

3

Be it dressing or fitness, the 45-year-old has always given us some serious goals. Check out this picture where she looks stunningly hot. Who would say the actress is mother of a six-year-old ? Image: Instagram

4

Mandira and her love for swimming is known to all. The actress completed 70 laps in this pool on the onset of New Year.

5

Check out this picture beautiful picture, where she is neck-deep in the pool. She definitely loves water. Image: Instagarm

6

“As this year draws to an end.. there is plenty to be thankful for.. and lots to look ahead to”. This is what she wrote as she shared this picture. Image: Instagram

