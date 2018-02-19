Gambhir returns for Delhi, Pathan axed from Baroda, Rahane rested

Delhi received a shot in the arm ahead of the all-important quarterfinal clash against Andhra Pradesh with the return of Gautam Gambhir.
Gambhir, who was sidelined from the group stages because of an injury was declared fit and will be available for selection for the quarterfinal match on Wednesday at New Delhi.
U-19 World Cup hero Manjot Kalra has been kept on standby with young left-arm spinner Harsh Tyagi taking Khsitij's place. Veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma will lead the side.
For Mumbai, Shreyas Iyer will return to bolster their batting department after completing a successful tour of South Africa.
Rahane, on the other hand, was allowed to rest on request after a hectic South Africa tour.
In another big development, Yusuf Pathan was axed from the Baroda squad following a string poor performances. Twenty-two year-old Akshay Brahmbhatt, who is uncapped in List A cricket, was named as Yusuf's replacement.
Karnataka suffered a major blow with their captain Vinay Kumar being ruled out of the quarterfinal against Hyderabad.
Schedule: 1st quarter-final, February 21, Hyderabad v Karnataka, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhirn2nd quarter-final, February 21, Mumbai v Maharashtra, Palam A Ground, Delhirn3rd quarter-final, February 22, Baroda v Saurashtra, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhirn4th quarter-final, February 22, Andhra v Delhi, Palam A Ground, Delhirn