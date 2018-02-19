 Gambhir returns for Delhi, Pathan axed from Baroda, Rahane rested
Search

Gambhir returns for Delhi, Pathan axed from Baroda, Rahane rested

Wah Cricket Team | 19 Feb 2018 09:00 PM
Gambhir returns for Delhi, Pathan axed from Baroda, Rahane rested
1

Delhi received a shot in the arm ahead of the all-important quarterfinal clash against Andhra Pradesh with the return of Gautam Gambhir.

Gambhir returns for Delhi, Pathan axed from Baroda, Rahane rested
2

Gambhir, who was sidelined from the group stages because of an injury was declared fit and will be available for selection for the quarterfinal match on Wednesday at New Delhi.

Gambhir returns for Delhi, Pathan axed from Baroda, Rahane rested
3

U-19 World Cup hero Manjot Kalra has been kept on standby with young left-arm spinner Harsh Tyagi taking Khsitij's place. Veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma will lead the side.

Gambhir returns for Delhi, Pathan axed from Baroda, Rahane rested
4

For Mumbai, Shreyas Iyer will return to bolster their batting department after completing a successful tour of South Africa.

Gambhir returns for Delhi, Pathan axed from Baroda, Rahane rested
5

Rahane, on the other hand, was allowed to rest on request after a hectic South Africa tour.

Gambhir returns for Delhi, Pathan axed from Baroda, Rahane rested
6

In another big development, Yusuf Pathan was axed from the Baroda squad following a string poor performances. Twenty-two year-old Akshay Brahmbhatt, who is uncapped in List A cricket, was named as Yusuf's replacement.

Gambhir returns for Delhi, Pathan axed from Baroda, Rahane rested
7

Karnataka suffered a major blow with their captain Vinay Kumar being ruled out of the quarterfinal against Hyderabad.

Gambhir returns for Delhi, Pathan axed from Baroda, Rahane rested
8

Schedule: 1st quarter-final, February 21, Hyderabad v Karnataka, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhirn2nd quarter-final, February 21, Mumbai v Maharashtra, Palam A Ground, Delhirn3rd quarter-final, February 22, Baroda v Saurashtra, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhirn4th quarter-final, February 22, Andhra v Delhi, Palam A Ground, Delhirn

trending now

VIDEO
PM Modi's FULL SPEECH: says Aaj Tripura Mein Phir ...
VIDEO
Take a look at your Daily Horoscope with Pawan ...
INDIA
Rahul Gandhi in Singapore: Congress also threatens to sue ...