Valentine's Day Special: Romantic Movies You Should Watch

The 'Day Of Love' is being celebrated across the world and here we bring to you, a list of romantic numbers if you are looking for the perfect date movie. Check out these evergreen romantic movies that can make add more romance in your life on this Valentine's Day:
MUGHAL-E-AZAM (1960) This period drama is remembered for Dilip Kumar and Madhubala's on-screen chemistry. The film was based on the love story of Mughal Prince Salim and a court dancer Anarkali.
MAINE PYAR KIYA (1989) This love story starring Salman Khan is based on Bollywood's age old formula of a love story; a rich boy and a poor girl.
DIL HAI KE MANTA NAHIN (1991) Movie is Bollywood version of Hollywood classic 'It Happened One Night'. This romanti -comedy is best remembered for onscreen chemistry between Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt.
HUM AAPKE HAIN KOUN..! (1994) Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit are seen as one of the most romantic on-screen pairs in this movie.
DILWALE DULHANIA LE JAYENGE (1995) Talk about romantic Bollywood films and there is no list that would be complete without the mention of the 'Romance King' Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer, 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.
DIL TOH PAGAL HAI (1997) The film gives you the concept of soulmates, and finding 'the one'.
VEER-ZAARA (2004) Tragic love story between an Indian Air Force pilot Veer Pratap Singh and a Pakistani girl Zaara Haayat Khan.
JAB WE MET (2007) Modern day love story stars Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Story is of a heartbroken man and a happy-go-lucky girl.
NAMASTEY LONDON (2007) This rom-com is about a perfect mismatch couple Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will win your hearts.
ROCKSTAR (2011) Director Imtiyaz Ali is known for 'Romantic movies'. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakri in lead roles, this love story is about a musician who falls in love with a rich girl during his college days.
AASHIQUI 2 (2013) Love story centered on the turbulent relationship between musicians Rahul and Arohi.
GOLIYON KI RAASLEELA RAM-LEELA (2013) Film's story is inspired by William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet and stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.
2 STATES (2014) Based on the novel of the same name by Chetan Bhagat, the film is a story of two lovers who fight cultural differences to come together.
ROMAN HOLIDAY (1953) In this absolute classic, Audrey Hepburn, is seen as a royal princess, who escapes from her entourage to see Rome on her own. Gregory Peck co-stars as the reporter who falls for her without knowing her background.
DIRTY DANCING (1987) The film starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in the lead roles, unfolds the love story of a 17 year-old affluent girl and a dance instructor.
'PRETTY WOMAN' (1990) This film is a romantic comedy about a wealthy businessman who gradually falls in love with an escort he hires to accompany him on social events.
TITANIC (1997) The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as members of different social classes who fall in love aboard the ship.