Unseen Pictures Of Priya Prakash Varrier, Internet's Latest Sensation

Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight Internet star after a clip of her video from the newly-released song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' went viral on the Internet.
She is making her big screen debut in an upcoming Malayalam movie
Looks like she is also a trained Mohiniyattam dancer.
She looks absolutely adorable in this girl-next-door look of hers
The actor went to Vimala College in Thrissur, loves hanging out with her friends, and sings too.
Here she is donning the traditional Kerala saree with grace
A girl-next-door in every sense, Priya has a rather appealing style sense
Her classic Indian look is also a hit!
She has been modelling for sometime now and her makeup game is on point
This one has one has Priya looking like a cute geek