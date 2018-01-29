Top 10 disappointments of IPL Auction 2018

Like every IPL auction, the process in 2018 too brought joy to many. Some became overnight millionaires while others got their maiden entry in the cash-rich league. But, there were a few who got a shocker from the franchises. Here are the top 10 players who failed to make an impact this year at the auction table.
1 - Sri Lankan T20 specialist Lasith Malinga (Base price INR 1 Crore) went unsold in the IPL auctions 2018. Malinga, who has been facing fitness issues for a long time spearheaded the Mumbai Indians attack for past many seasons.
2 - Delhi lad Ishant Sharma (Base price INR 75 lakhs) who represented India in the Test series against South Africa went unsold at the auctions.
3 - Kiwi explosive batsman Corey Anderson (Base price INR 2 Crores) who was an instrumental figure for Delhi Daredevils in 2017 did not attract an offer from the bidders.
4 – New Zealand bowler Ish Sodhi (Base price INR 50 lakhs) who is currently World’s number one T20 bowler surprisingly failed to attract any bidder.
5 - England's limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan (Base price INR 2 Crores) too failed to attract any bids over the auction weekend.
6 - South African pacer Dale Steyn (Base price INR 1Crore) failed to find a home in IPL auction. Steyn, who has been struggling with injuries for quite some time was recently ruled out of ongoing series against India due to injury.
7 - Joe Root England captain Root went into his maiden IPL auction with a base price of INR 1.5 Crores but did not attract a bid.
8 - Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood (Base price INR 2 Crores) who performed brilliantly in the Ashes was also ignored by the franchises in the auctions
9 - Protea batsman Hashim Amla (Base price INR 1.5 Crores) also went unsold in the auction. Amla, who regularly features in the top ten batsmen list in ICC rankings failed to attract any bids.
10 - England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow (Base price INR 1.5 Crores) also went unsold.