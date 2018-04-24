Evening Bulletin
This Kings XI Punjab star’s wife taking is Instagram on fire

Wah Cricket Team | 24 Apr 2018 11:30 AM
1

Kings XI Punjab have has the best start to their IPL campaign in a decade.

2

The R Ashwin led side has won 5 out of 6 encounters in the 11th edition

3

With KL Rahul, Chris Gayle starring for the Punjab based outfit.

4

However, there are some players who are yet to get a game but are already a hit of social media.

5

Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary and his wife are talk of the town after their pictures went viral.

6

Tiwary is married to Sushmita Roy, who hails from Bengal

7

The adorable couple tied the knot in 2013.

8

The duo met through a mutual friend in 2007

9

And were in a relationship for 6 years before starting making it official.

10

The couple shares a good chemistry and Susmita is seen sharing her special moments with her husband with their fans.

11

Tiwary is out of the international scene for quite sometime

12

But he remains an integral part of the Bengal side in the domestic circuit.

