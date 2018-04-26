Evening Bulletin
Pakistan: Ex-cricketer Imran Khan's newly-wed wife leaves house after dispute over his pet dogs

Pakistan: Ex-cricketer Imran Khan's newly-wed wife leaves house after dispute over his pet dogs

 Kushinagar: 13 kids killed as driver wearing earphones rams van into moving train

Kushinagar: 13 kids killed as driver wearing earphones rams van into moving train

 Kushinagar: Agitating crowd blocks Yogi's way to accident spot, CM returns without visiting

Kushinagar: Agitating crowd blocks Yogi's way to accident spot, CM returns without visiting

 5-year-old girl raped by 11 & 14-year-olds in Odisha

5-year-old girl raped by 11 & 14-year-olds in Odisha

 BIZARRE! This video of pit bull biting a woman and not letting go is going viral

BIZARRE! This video of pit bull biting a woman and not letting go is going viral

 Congress announces Kamal Nath as president of party's Madhya Pradesh unit

Congress announces Kamal Nath as president of party's Madhya Pradesh unit

 Kushinagar accident: 'Stop raising slogans, stop this drama', CM Yogi tells protesters

Kushinagar accident: 'Stop raising slogans, stop this drama', CM Yogi tells protesters

 UNICEF lauds Yogi govt for immunising every child in state against Japanese Encephalitis

UNICEF lauds Yogi govt for immunising every child in state against Japanese Encephalitis

Swashbuckling Rayudu making strong case for national comeback

Wah Cricket Team | 26 Apr 2018 06:30 PM
Swashbuckling Rayudu making strong case for national comeback
1

Chennai Super Kings batsman Ambati Rayudu has been in phenomenal form in 2018 season of IPL

Swashbuckling Rayudu making strong case for national comeback
2

In the six matches played so far Rayudu has scored a mammoth 283 runs at a strike rate of over 158.

Swashbuckling Rayudu making strong case for national comeback
3

Rayudu in CSK’s last match fired yet again scoring a terrific 82 helping his side beat RCB by five wickets in their own backyard.

Swashbuckling Rayudu making strong case for national comeback
4

The knock also helped Rayudu lay hands on the Orange Cap for the first time in the season.

Swashbuckling Rayudu making strong case for national comeback
5

Terrific run scoring in the last match against RCB also helped Rayudu gain praise from the opposition captain Virat Kohli.

Swashbuckling Rayudu making strong case for national comeback
6

Terming Rayudu’s blitz phenomenal, Virat hinted that that he might yet again be considered for the national team. In the post match ceremony Virat said, "Rayudu has been around for 15 years now. He's a quality player and he's done well for India. You never know who gets a chance somewhere and I'm happy for him."

Swashbuckling Rayudu making strong case for national comeback
7

Elated CSK skipper too heaped praises for Rayudu saying that he could bat anywhere in the batting order . "Rayudu was fantastic. Had to make space for him because I've always rated him highly. I've seen him bat up the order, he looks confident. Whenever he hits the big shots, he maintains the shape. He's somebody who can bat at different numbers. But I prefer him opening the batting," Dhoni said.

Swashbuckling Rayudu making strong case for national comeback
8

After receiving praises from India’s two greatest cricketing brains, Rayudu will be high on confidence and now has a brilliant opportunity to make his mark in the tournament. Orange cap by the end of the tournament just might help the 32-year-old get back the attention of the selectors who are currently busy building the national team for the World Cup next year.

Swashbuckling Rayudu making strong case for national comeback
9

The ODI team has been seen struggling when it comes to the middle order. Many options have been tried in hte recent past but desired results have not been met. With Rayudu back in form, the Hydrabadi can be the idle candidate for the number four slot.

Swashbuckling Rayudu making strong case for national comeback
10

Rayudu has played 34 ODI for India in the past, the last one being against Zimbabwe at Harare in 2013.

LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Surveen Chawla was chosen for a role but then replaced with a sta...

UP: 13 children, driver dead as school van collides with moving t...

Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's HUG goes viral

GuruJi With Pawan Sinha: How to keep summer diseases at bay