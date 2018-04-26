Swashbuckling Rayudu making strong case for national comeback
Chennai Super Kings batsman Ambati Rayudu has been in phenomenal form in 2018 season of IPL
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement - - - - - - - - -
In the six matches played so far Rayudu has scored a mammoth 283 runs at a strike rate of over 158.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement - - - - - - - - -
Rayudu in CSK’s last match fired yet again scoring a terrific 82 helping his side beat RCB by five wickets in their own backyard.
The knock also helped Rayudu lay hands on the Orange Cap for the first time in the season.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement - - - - - - - - -
Terrific run scoring in the last match against RCB also helped Rayudu gain praise from the opposition captain Virat Kohli.
Terming Rayudu’s blitz phenomenal, Virat hinted that that he might yet again be considered for the national team. In the post match ceremony Virat said, "Rayudu has been around for 15 years now. He's a quality player and he's done well for India. You never know who gets a chance somewhere and I'm happy for him."
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement - - - - - - - - -
Elated CSK skipper too heaped praises for Rayudu saying that he could bat anywhere in the batting order . "Rayudu was fantastic. Had to make space for him because I've always rated him highly. I've seen him bat up the order, he looks confident. Whenever he hits the big shots, he maintains the shape. He's somebody who can bat at different numbers. But I prefer him opening the batting," Dhoni said.
After receiving praises from India’s two greatest cricketing brains, Rayudu will be high on confidence and now has a brilliant opportunity to make his mark in the tournament. Orange cap by the end of the tournament just might help the 32-year-old get back the attention of the selectors who are currently busy building the national team for the World Cup next year.
The ODI team has been seen struggling when it comes to the middle order. Many options have been tried in hte recent past but desired results have not been met. With Rayudu back in form, the Hydrabadi can be the idle candidate for the number four slot.
Rayudu has played 34 ODI for India in the past, the last one being against Zimbabwe at Harare in 2013.