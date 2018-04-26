Swashbuckling Rayudu making strong case for national comeback

7

Elated CSK skipper too heaped praises for Rayudu saying that he could bat anywhere in the batting order . "Rayudu was fantastic. Had to make space for him because I've always rated him highly. I've seen him bat up the order, he looks confident. Whenever he hits the big shots, he maintains the shape. He's somebody who can bat at different numbers. But I prefer him opening the batting," Dhoni said.