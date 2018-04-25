Sunrisers dealt with massive blow as star player ruled out of IPL 11
Despite winning the low-scoring affair against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, Sunrisers Hyderabad dealt with a massive blow.
Australian pacer Billy Stanlake has been ruled out of the remainder of the Sunrisers Hyderabad campaign
The 23-year-old suffered a finger injury while fielding in a match against Chennai Super Kings
Indian and Australian orthopaedic specialists have advised Stanlake against playing the remaining tournament
According to the release by the franchise, the pacer has flown back to Australia for further treatment.
The 23-year-old fast bowler had taken five wickets in the four games, which he played for Hyderabad in this IPL.
Earlier, Bhuvneshwar Kumar missed out the encounter against Mumbai Indians.
SRH are currently third on the points table with 4 wins in 6 matches.