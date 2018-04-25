Evening Bulletin
Pakistan: Ex-cricketer Imran Khan's newly-wed wife leaves house after dispute over his pet dogs

 Kushinagar: 13 kids killed as driver wearing earphones rams van into moving train

 Kushinagar: Agitating crowd blocks Yogi's way to accident spot, CM returns without visiting

 5-year-old girl raped by 11 & 14-year-olds in Odisha

 BIZARRE! This video of pit bull biting a woman and not letting go is going viral

 Congress announces Kamal Nath as president of party's Madhya Pradesh unit

 Kushinagar accident: 'Stop raising slogans, stop this drama', CM Yogi tells protesters

 UNICEF lauds Yogi govt for immunising every child in state against Japanese Encephalitis

Sunrisers dealt with massive blow as star player ruled out of IPL 11

Wah Cricket Team | 25 Apr 2018 09:30 AM
1

Despite winning the low-scoring affair against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, Sunrisers Hyderabad dealt with a massive blow.

2

Australian pacer Billy Stanlake has been ruled out of the remainder of the Sunrisers Hyderabad campaign

3

The 23-year-old suffered a finger injury while fielding in a match against Chennai Super Kings

4

Indian and Australian orthopaedic specialists have advised Stanlake against playing the remaining tournament

5

According to the release by the franchise, the pacer has flown back to Australia for further treatment.

6

The 23-year-old fast bowler had taken five wickets in the four games, which he played for Hyderabad in this IPL.

7

Earlier, Bhuvneshwar Kumar missed out the encounter against Mumbai Indians.

8

SRH are currently third on the points table with 4 wins in 6 matches.

