Shakib becomes first left-arm bowler to 300 wickets in the shortest format
Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a stunning bowling performance under pressure as they defended a small total of 118 to beat the defending champions Mumbai Indians by 31 runs in a low-scoring affair at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.
Bangaldesh T20 skipper Shakib A Hasan embossed his name on the T20 record books after he scalped the prized wicket of Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma.
The 31-year-old became the fifth bowler in the history of the format to clinch 300 wickets in the shortest edition of the game.
However, he is the first left-arm bowler to make his way in the elite list.
West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo tops the T20 wicket taking list with 417 wickets.
Followed by Sri Lanka speedster Lasith Malinga who has managed 348 scalps in the shortest format.
Third on the list is Sunil Narine with 325 wickets to his name.
While Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi occupies the fourth spot with 300 wickets under his belt.