Shakib becomes first left-arm bowler to 300 wickets in the shortest format

Wah Cricket Team | 25 Apr 2018 11:45 AM
1

Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a stunning bowling performance under pressure as they defended a small total of 118 to beat the defending champions Mumbai Indians by 31 runs in a low-scoring affair at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

2

Bangaldesh T20 skipper Shakib A Hasan embossed his name on the T20 record books after he scalped the prized wicket of Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma.

3

The 31-year-old became the fifth bowler in the history of the format to clinch 300 wickets in the shortest edition of the game.

4

However, he is the first left-arm bowler to make his way in the elite list.

5

West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo tops the T20 wicket taking list with 417 wickets.

6

Followed by Sri Lanka speedster Lasith Malinga who has managed 348 scalps in the shortest format.

7

Third on the list is Sunil Narine with 325 wickets to his name.

8

While Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi occupies the fourth spot with 300 wickets under his belt.

