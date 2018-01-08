 Saha becomes 1st Indian keeper to affect 10 dismissals in Test
Wah Cricket Team | 08 Jan 2018 07:30 PM
Wriddhiman Saha on Monday became the first Indian wicketkeeper to affect 10 dismissals in a Test during the ongoing opening match between India and South Africa.

The 33-year-old surpassed former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who had claimed nine dismissals in a Test match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2014.

Saha achieved the feat on the fourth day of the match. Saha took 10 catches -- five in each South African innings -- to take his number of dismissals to 85, which includes 10 stumpings.

Saha also eclipsed Farokh Engineer's record of 82 dismissals to become the fifth most successful Indian wicketkeeper.

Saha now jointly stands with the likes of Australia’s Adam Gilchrist and England’s Robert William Taylor who were also involved in 10 dismissals in a Test.

England’s Jack Russell and South Africa’s AB de Villiers are the only wicketkeepers ahead of Saha with 11 dismissals each in a Test match.

