Rohit Sharma likely to lead India in T20 tri-series

India and South Africa will battle it out in the series-deciding match in Cape Town on Saturday.
The third match promises to be a high-voltage encounter as it will also decide the winner of the 2-month long tour.
Soon after completing the South Africa series, India are schedule to travel to Sri Lanka for a T20 Tri-series.
Sri Lanka will host the tri-series to mark their 70th year independence.
The series begins on March 6 which has Bangladesh as the third team.
The selection panel led by MSK Prasad will meet on Sunday to decide on the squad that will travel to Sri Lanka.
According to media reports, the selectors are likely to rest some of the key players to manage the workload.
Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Kumar, Hardik Pandya and former skipper MS Dhoni are expected to miss the upcoming series.
Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian side in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli.
Rohit successfully managed to lead the Indian side in limited overs series against Sri Lanka in December 2017 which India won 2-1 (ODIs) and 3-0 (T20s)
Rohit also slammed his third ODI double hundred while leading India against Sri Lanka.
The selectors are likely to name Rishabh Pant as MS Dhoni’s replacement.
All in all it will be new-look Indian team that will battle it out against the Asian counterparts for the Nidahas Trophy.
India will play hosts in the opening encounter on March 6